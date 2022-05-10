NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of a road rage incident that started at a South Nashville McDonald’s was taken into custody early Tuesday morning.

Police said Fernando Gama Estrada, 24, started calling the victim names after he did not pull up fast enough in the McDonald’s drive-thru located at 326 Harding Place. Gama Estrada reportedly followed the victim as they both left the Mcdonald’s in separate vehicles.

According to police documents, Gama Estrada tailed the victim and followed him even as the victim tried to turn away. The victim then allegedly saw police making a traffic stop nearby and pulled into a driveway. Officers said Gama Estrada’s vehicle then jumped the curb and collided with the right side of the victim’s car.

Gama Estrada was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.