NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With dangerously cold temperatures on the way to Middle Tennessee this week, area road crews are preparing to keep drivers safe.

The Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) said it has 32 salt trucks and snow plows on standby as they monitor the forecast.

“Our crews are on standby, our supplies are stocked, and we’re ready to respond to any ice or snow that may fall this week or this winter,” NDOT Director Diana Alarcon stated in a news release. “Making roads passable and keeping people safe is our number one priority in a winter weather event, and we’re committed to working around the clock to make that happen.”

NDOT crews will be covering 28 primary snow removal routes in the event of severe weather, and 28 secondary routes.

The department has 40,000 gallons of brine on hand and 20,000 gallons of calcium chloride. Plus, 9,000 tons of salt ready to be used.

NDOT encourages Nashvillians to stay off the roadways if snow or ice occurs that way crews can work quickly to make streets passable.

NDOT also asks people to call 311 to report non-emergency issues, and 911 for an emergency.