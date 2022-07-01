NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The ‘Let Freedom Sing Music City’ Fourth of July event attracts thousands of people to downtown Nashville every year, and with it, numerous road closures.

From Friday, July 1 at 7 a.m. to Sunday, July 3, at 6 a.m. Titans Way at around Nissan Stadium and South 1st Street from Titans Way to Davidson Street will be closed.

Road closures downtown will begin Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until Monday, July 4 at 4 a.m. First Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Church Street will be closed, as well as Broadway from Rep. John Lewis Way to 1st Avenue South. Rep. John Lewis Way from Demonbreun Street to Broadway will also be closed, as well as 2nd Avenue South from Demonbreun Street to Commerce Street.

At 7 a.m. Monday, July 4, 1st Avenue will be closed from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Gay Street, while 4th, 3rd and 2nd avenues will be closed from Demonbreun Street to Commerce Street. Korean Veterans Boulevard will also be closed from 2nd Avenue South to South 2nd Street. Broadway will be closed from 6th Avenue South to 1st Avenue South.

At 8 p.m. Monday, the pedestrian bridge will be closed as the fireworks show prepares to get underway.

For all road closures, see the maps below.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, no traffic will be allowed to enter I-24 between I-65 and I-40. Metro police officers, TDOT and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will create a traffic diversion of I-24 between the northern junction with I-65 and the southern junction with I-24. Their posts and a map of the planned closures can be found below.

Post 1: I-65S & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)

Post 2: -I65N & I-24E Junction (north side of loop exit 86)

Post 3: I-40W & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)

Post 4: I-40E & I-24W Junction (south side of loop exit 211)

Post 5: Spring Street access ramps to I-24E

Post 6: Woodland Street access ramp to I-24W

Post 7: Interstate Drive access ramp to I-24E

Post 8: Shelby Street @ I-24W on ramps

I-24 roadmap closure (Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

You can also click here for a live traffic map.