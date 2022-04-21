NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville marathon and half marathon begin this weekend in Nashville, bringing many road closures with them.

Race organizers say the races will be held Saturday at 7:20 a.m., while the 5k and 6.15 races will start at 6:35 a.m. Most road closures and detours along the race routes will be in effect between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Drivers are encouraged to adjust travel time within and around the course.

The course map can be found below.

Click here for a list of road closures and more information.

As a reminder, streets will reopen on a rolling basis after the last runner passes and course materials are removed. As a result, streets along the beginning miles of the course will reopen earlier than streets near the finish line.

Residents and businesses located near the course are urged to plan ahead and be aware of road closure schedules.