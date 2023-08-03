NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Big Machines Music City Grand Prix will be held this weekend in Nashville, bringing many road closures.

A full list of closures can be found below:

Music City Grand Prix road closures (Source: Music City Grand Prix/Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Metro Nashville Police Department would also like to remind anyone attending to take the following precautions:

Park in a well lit area and don’t leave any valuables visible (this includes purses, phones, luggage, etc)

Lock your car & take the keys (no fob left behind)

Pickpocketing is real- DON’T put your cell phone in an open pocket (or sit it down & leave it unattended)

Drink smart – Don’t drive or accept random drinks (or leave your drink unattended)

