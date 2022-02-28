NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s confirmed — Nashville is in the top three cities to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Conventional officials told News 2 on Monday morning, committee members are in Nashville touring potential sites. There are two other cities the committee will also scout out.

“There are three great cities in the running to host the Republican National Convention and each has submitted a strong, competitive bid,” said RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters. “Our committee members are in the process of completing site visits to all of them and no decision has been made on which will host.”

Governor Bill Lee’s office asked the City of Nashville to submit and proposal to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

At this point, a set location has yet to be determined until the bidding process is complete.