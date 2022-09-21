NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An inmate at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed another inmate to death.

A grand jury returned an indictment last month charging Robert Dewayne Bryant, 52, with one count of first-degree murder.

Robert Dewayne Bryant (Courtesy: TBI)

Authorities say Bryant is responsible for the stabbing death of fellow prisoner Bradley Johnson, 40.

The stabbing occurred on February 18, at which time 20th Judicial District Attorney Glenn Funk requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assist in the investigation.

Bryant was served with his warrant Wednesday.

He has since been booked at the Davidson County Jail.