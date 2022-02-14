NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday morning, a Donelson man received a cell phone alert from his Ring camera security system. When he opened the app, he saw a man ransacking his home.

James Jones showed News 2 the mess a home intruder made inside his Creekstone Apartment unit. The man evidently broke in through the spare bedroom window.

Once the intruder realized no one was home, he began rummaging through drawers, closets, and even trash cans. Then he went into Jones’ room, broke a mirror, and stole a handgun and prescription medications.

“I don’t feel safe,” Jones said.

Jones says the items he is most upset about the man taking are pieces of jewelry given to him by now-deceased family members.

The thief took a watch that belonged to Jones’ father and a ring from his grandfather. He also swiped a wedding ring that belonged to Jones’ terminally ill mother.

“The jewelry is priceless. Like, I don’t want any money back for the jewelry. Nothing can fix that, nothing can change that,” Jones said.

Jones is hopeful the jewelry will show up at a local pawn shop, but now he’s worried about who and why someone targeted him.

“I don’t know what would’ve happened had I been here whenever he came in,” Jones said. “I’ve never seen him before so I don’t know why this seemed so aggressive.”

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, call Metro Nashville Police at (615) 862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.