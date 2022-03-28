NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rideshares services, like most everything else, are more expensive than ever.

Rideshare users tell News 2 they are seeing prices double, even triple, for a ride with Uber or Lyft.

Not long ago, a two-mile ride might cost an estimated $10. Now, rideshare riders say a one-way journey might cost closer to $30 for the same distance.

“I’m 10 minutes away,” said Grant Clady, a frequent rideshare user. “I’m having to pay about $40 just for an Uber to make that short ride.”

News 2 polled rideshare users at the Nashville International Airport.

“I’m a guy who doesn’t have a car,” said David Young. “So, basically I do all my travel with Uber and Lyft. And I tell ya what… it’s about the worst prices I’ve ever seen.”

Depending on the time of day and location, routes can cost as much as $60 to $80.

“I was taking a ride that was about a 30-minute drive, which costs me about $40. Now, that’s closer to the $80-$85 range,” said Phil Potor, also a frequent rideshare user.

Gas prices and an inflating economy are fueling rideshare surges. But, drivers tell News 2 they aren’t necessarily seeing a bump in their paycheck.

“As far as for the driver, we’re seeing about the same payments,” said Traeiaunna King, a chauffeur and rideshare driver. “So, therefore, it’s really the company that owns the whole rideshare, they are the ones taking the money.”

“It’s pretty hard because when we started rideshare, it was pretty easy and cheap,” said Timi Tiemo, a rideshare driver. “Right now, it’s crazy… what we get is what we get.”

Full-time drivers are left to pick up more passengers and put in as many hours as they can to stay afloat.

“I’m out here from four in the morning to four in the afternoon, seven days a week. That’s the only way I can make my ends meet,” said King.

In a statement to News 2, a spokesperson for Uber explained how surge pricing works.

“Surge pricing is a relief valve for the rideshare marketplace. Without it, when demand for rides exceeds the number of available drivers, riders would wait longer [or might not be able to get a ride at all]. Drivers would have less incentive to accept requests in busy areas. Surge pricing helps restore balance to the network. By waiting a bit longer, riders can avoid the surge price.”

News 2 also reached out to Lyft. We have not yet heard back.