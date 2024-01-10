NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A rideshare driver is wanted for robbing two women at gunpoint early Sunday morning while giving them a ride from Nashville to Nolensville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the two victims, ages 22 and 24, requested an Uber to pick them up on Broadway for a ride home. Information from Uber indicated the vehicle was being driven by a woman. When the car pulled up, the make, model (a Kia Forte), and license plate matched what Uber had sent them, but a man now identified as 44-year-old Myron Hughes was behind the wheel, not the woman Uber said would be picking them up.

The victims said Hughes told them the woman they were expecting to pick them up was sick, according to investigators. Having verified the license plate number sent to them, the victims got into the car.

Police said as Hughes drove down Nolensville Pike near Yelton Drive, he claimed to be lost and pulled onto a side street. That’s when he reportedly showed the victims a pistol and demanded they get out of the car and leave all their belongings behind. Hughes then drove away while the victims went up to a person in the parking lot of a nearby business who called police, according to authorities.

Investigators said they recovered the victims’ cell phones later Sunday morning on Southlake Drive. It is believed Hughes threw the phones from his car.

Hughes is wanted on two counts of aggravated robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The MNPD urges the public to be self-aware when using rideshare services, saying all details provided by the company should match, including the car make and model, license plate, and driver information. If there are concerns, forego the ride.

