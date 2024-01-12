NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rideshare driver wanted for allegedly robbing two women at gunpoint early Sunday morning while giving them a ride from Nashville to Nolensville has been taken into custody.

Myron Hughes, 44, was booked into the Metro jail just after midnight Friday after he was located by an LPR camera in Portland.

According to Metro police, the two victims, ages 22 and 24, requested an Uber driven by a woman to pick them up on Broadway for a ride home. When the car pulled up, the make, model (a Kia Forte), and license plate matched what Uber had sent them, but Hughes was behind the wheel, not the woman Uber said would be picking them up.

The victims said Hughes told them the woman they were expecting to pick them up was sick, according to investigators. Having verified the license plate number sent to them, the victims got into the car.

Police said as Hughes drove down Nolensville Pike near Yelton Drive, he claimed to be lost and pulled onto a side street. That’s when he reportedly showed the victims a pistol and demanded they get out of the car and leave all their belongings behind. Hughes then drove away while the victims went up to a person in the parking lot of a nearby business who called police, according to authorities.

Investigators said they recovered the victims’ cell phones later Sunday morning on Southlake Drive. It is believed Hughes threw the phones from his car.

Hughes was charged with two counts of felony aggravated robbery with a weapon. His bond was set at $76,000.