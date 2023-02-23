NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville rideshare driver has taken his passion for helping others to a whole new level.

“You’re going to see the, ‘I carry naloxone’ which is Narcan,” he said.

At first glance, you might think Chad Williams is some sort of emergency medical services worker, but he isn’t. In fact, he’s actually a rideshare driver.

“I’d love to see a lot of these accidents and fatalities reduced, and it’s simple things that can make that difference,” he said.

Through his job, he’s seen a fair share of car accidents.

“You’ll see a wreck at least daily, if not a couple times a day,” said Williams.

But Williams is one of the few rideshare drivers that’s more than prepared to help.

He has over $2,000 worth of medical equipment in his car, along with 40 hours of different medical training that he’s unfortunately had to use.

“Just last weekend, Sunday morning (at) 2 a.m. there was a four car crash (that) looked like maybe street racing, but I stopped and rendered aid while I was working,” said Williams.

According to Williams, he was inspired to do more after hearing a song from his favorite Nashville Christian rock band called “Red”.

“In the song it says, ‘You’re slowly fading away, lost and so afraid. Where is the hope in a world so cold?’ and to me that speaks to me to be that hope in such a cold world,” said Williams.

Right now, his biggest hope is that by sharing his story he’ll encourage more rideshare drivers to consider doing a little bit more.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“With all the Lyfts, Ubers, (and) taxi services that are down here, if just a couple of them were carrying life saving equipment it could make all the difference between somebody making it and somebody unfortunately succumbing to their injuries,” said Williams.

Williams said he recently flew to Texas to take an advanced bystander assistance course, and freshens up on his skills once a month.