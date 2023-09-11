NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is now a cash reward for information in an apparent road rage shooting that occurred Friday, Sept. 8 on Interstate 440 West in the Berry Hill area.

According to Metro Nashville Police, shots were fired into a Toyota Prius from a white sedan at approximately 8:50 p.m. between the Nolensville Pike exit and the I-65 interchange Friday night. Two women were reportedly in the Prius.

The driver of the Prius, Davidson County Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles, was struck by broken glass, but was otherwise uninjured. According to police, her friend and front seat passenger, a 25-year-old Nashville resident, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to her hand and leg. She continues to be treated at Vanderbilt.

The investigation revealed that the incident occurred after a white sedan, with a glossy paint and a temporary tag, was seen driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic, officials said. The white sedan allegedly approached the Prius, which was traveling in the left lane, and passed it by using the left shoulder. Authorities reported the white sedan then swerved to a lane right of the Prius and began firing shots.

Nashville Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) in the shooting investigation.

Chancellor Myles and the shooting victim provided the following statement Monday, Sept. 11:

“We’d like to thank our friends, family, neighbors, and the entire Nashville community for the outpouring of support after this unfortunate and dangerous road rage incident. The generosity and caring nature of the Nashville community is something special, and our family certainly feels that right now. We also want to thank the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Nashville Fire Department, the emergency first responders, and the medical team at Vanderbilt Hospital for their heroic efforts last Friday night. We are deeply saddened and angered by this senseless attack and hope those responsible are caught and brought to justice. We again thank everyone for their support as well as understanding our request for privacy.”