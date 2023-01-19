NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information about an attempted arson at a pro-life clinic in Nashville.

The arson happened on June 30, 2022, at the Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street.

According to officials, at around 1:30 a.m. a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the front window of the pro-life organization. Officials also said those responsible also reportedly spray-painted the words “Jane’s Revenge” on the exterior of the building.

Arson Suspect (Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation) Arson Suspect (Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation) Arson Suspect Vehicle (Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

The FBI said the reward being offered is part of a national effort to stop attacks on reproductive health service facilities across the country.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You can remain anonymous.