NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on West End Avenue in April is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the driver responsible.
Metro police said on April 5, 2023, a gray sedan, possibly a Toyota, Nissan, or Hyundai, was traveling east on West End Avenue near 28th Avenue North and turned left into the alleyway near the McDonald’s at a high rate of speed when the car hit 28-year-old Matthew Bennet of Louisiana, who was in the crosswalk.
The car continued off the roadway and hit 55-year-old Mark Dodd of Nashville, according to police.
Investigators said witnesses told them the vehicle briefly stopped, but fled northbound. Both pedestrians were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Dodd later died; Bennett recovered from his injuries.
According to police, the $2,500 offer is good until July 2, 2024.
Anyone with information on the car and/or its driver is asked to call hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.