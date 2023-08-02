NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on West End Avenue in April is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the driver responsible.

Metro police said on April 5, 2023, a gray sedan, possibly a Toyota, Nissan, or Hyundai, was traveling east on West End Avenue near 28th Avenue North and turned left into the alleyway near the McDonald’s at a high rate of speed when the car hit 28-year-old Matthew Bennet of Louisiana, who was in the crosswalk.

The car continued off the roadway and hit 55-year-old Mark Dodd of Nashville, according to police.

Hit-and-Run suspect vehicle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Hit-and-Run suspect vehicle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said witnesses told them the vehicle briefly stopped, but fled northbound. Both pedestrians were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Dodd later died; Bennett recovered from his injuries.

According to police, the $2,500 offer is good until July 2, 2024.

Anyone with information on the car and/or its driver is asked to call hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.