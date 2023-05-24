NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A reward to help find a suspect who shot and killed a man during an apparent road rage shooting on Interstate 24 on Christmas Day has been increased.

On Wednesday, May 24, the family announced the reward amount has now increased to $20,000 for any information regarding the murder of Christopher Spaunhorst.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Christopher Spaunhorst, 37, was on his way home to Greenbrier when he was killed in an alleged road rage shooting on I-24 near East Nashville on December 25, 2022.

After the shooting, Christopher’s pickup truck collided with a median wall at the James Robertson Parkway exit. Authorities said the suspected vehicle continued driving westbound on Interstate 24.

According to Metro police, the gunshots came from a black sedan with chrome trim. Detective William Mathis said officials believe the suspected vehicle is a 2016 to 2020 black Kia Optima.

At a press conference, Mathis stated that officials have yet to receive any information in determining the owner of the Optima or the identifying the occupants who were inside the Optima during the incident.

Earlier this month, officials announced a reward of $15,000, encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to come forward.

Christopher’s widow, Stephanie Spaunhorst, spoke at the conference urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Thank you for all the prayers, calls, texts, the news channels for reaching out, the private donations. If you know anything, please come forward,” Stephanie said through her tears.

If you have any new information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.