NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — BB King, Little Richard and Jimi Hendrix are just a few of the notable artists who took the stage at Club Baron in the 50s and 60s. Now, the club is home to the Elks Lodge, and it’s in desperate need of repairs.

“I happen to have a couple of members that skated in here when this use to be a skating rink,” said Les Jones.

The Elks Lodge off Jefferson Street holds a lot of memories for Jones.

“I came to an event here,” he said. “Matter of fact, it was an anniversary celebration, and when I just saw the way the organization was put together, that night really sold me on wanting to be an Elk.”

Jones continued, “”This is the last musical stop between here and Tennessee State.”

But this historic building has been slowly falling apart.

“The roof was terrible,” said Jones. “I mean the rains we had the last few days would have been inside here.”

Jones serves as the lodge’s exalted ruler. He and other members tried to keep things up over the years until one day they received a phone call.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

“We felt that we needed to do whatever we can to preserve this building to help the Elks Lodge,” said Marie Sueing, the Chief Diversity Officer with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

Sueing said they reached out and began fundraising to help restore and preserve the building.

“The first thing we needed to do was get the roof repaired, so that was the first major renovations that took place,” she said.

A new roof, floors, stage, and bathrooms were just some of the many things the NCVC were able to restore thanks to over $300,000 in donations.

“The overall goal first is to preserve the history of the building, but we also want to see music back on Jefferson Street,” said Sueing.

The hope is that life can come back to Jefferson Street, and with Club Baron making a reappearance, Jones has no doubt it can happen.

“First it was just talk, then a dream of what it could be, and now we see the possibility of what it can be,” said Jones.

Jones said they are going to continue raising money to renovate the office and upstairs areas of the building.

They hope to re-open doors to the public in early September.

If you’re interested in donating to the restoration cause, you can do so at this link.