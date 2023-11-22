NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is stepping up efforts to fight shoplifters this holiday season. The move comes on the heels of a number of “grab-and-runs” from local shopping centers.

Since opening less than a month ago, Metro police have received more than 30 theft calls to the Tanger Outlets Mall in South Nashville, according to data from the police department.

Surveillance footage from the newly-opened Michael Kors store from Sunday, Nov. 12 shows a man and woman push pass shoppers, making off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, according to police.

“I didn’t expect anything different,” Antioch resident Joe Ogden explained, saying crime is common in the area.

However, the new outlet mall is not alone in being targeted by thieves. Several high end stores at The Mall at Green Hills have been hit over the last month, while data from the police department shows Opry Mills had 14 arrests in the past three months, with the majority being for theft.

“I know it effects our prices; I know it effects our economy and I think we should do something about it,” Jessica Page, who lives across from the Tanger Outlets, explained.

It’s something Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said they are working on with Metro police, releasing plans to patrol on foot, horseback, in cars, and in the air at Nashville shopping hubs over Thanksgiving weekend.

“We are going to have our mounted horse patrol out, going to have aviation out as well, going to have our school resource officers for high visibility, bike units, and just coordinating, also with the capabilities that they have and they have security and technology to also be able to help us,” Chief John Drake told News 2.

Drake said the department will be working with management of Tanger Outlets, Nashville West Shopping Center, Opry Mills Mall, and The Mall at Green Hills to enhance public safety and deter retail theft.

“I’m rooting for the Nashville police, they really be looking out for everybody and I hope that they are able to steer them away from doing all this crime because its a shame all of this is happening, especially during the holiday season,” said Ogden.

Metro police said their enhanced security efforts will kick in on Black Friday and carry on through the Thanksgiving weekend.