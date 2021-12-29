NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New Year’s Eve plans for dozens of businesses and event companies have been canceled due to spiking COVID-19 numbers.

Some Nashville restaurants and stores announced on Instagram they will be shut down until further notice, saying the rise in positive COVID cases is taking a toll on their workflow and employees.

“We do not want to put people in a position where they get sick, or our employees sick,” said Nathaniel Rashean Conaway, co-owner of Riddim-N-Spice in North Nashville. “We’re also dealing with labor shortages, so it makes it even more difficult in operating our business.”

The Carribean restaurant was set to host a New Year’s Eve party with music, food and cocktails. However, they decided to cancel the event.

“It was a combination of our past experience and seeing over the last week the amount of cases that have increased,” said Conaway. “And, also talking to business owners as far as their decisions of closing their events or restaurants.”

NashLive, an East Nashville event promotion company, was also set to host one of Nashville’s many New Year’s Eve parties.

“We have a great line up. We have a DJ for a late night dance party. We have sponsors, giveaways, a champagne toast at midnight. We’re planning this great event for New Year’s Eve,” said Gerard Longo, co-founder of NashLive. “Of course when we planned it, we weren’t counting on the spike in COVID cases.”

Their event will be postponed until January 28th.

“After seeing the case numbers go up, we all mutually decided that it was in our best interest to wait for a few weeks,” said Longo.

News 2 found at least a dozen other bars, restaurants and stores announcing closures on Instagram and social media. Some like Yay Yay’s in North Nashville and Two Ten Jack in East Nashville say they have no timeline for when they will reopen.