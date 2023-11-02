NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the Israel-Hamas war continues in the Middle East, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell has shared a list of resources for local residents impacted by the conflict.

“As mayor it is my responsibility to keep Nashvillians safe and to offer support to those who suffer. Parents need to know their children are safe when they drop them at pre-school and daycare. Our children need to feel safe and be safe at school. And everyone needs to feel safe and be safe on the streets and at public gatherings,” O’Connell said in a recent statement. “I know that Chief Drake and the men and women of our police department take this responsibility very seriously and have dedicated their professional lives to the safety of Nashville and all those who live and visit here. Dialogue and open channels of communication between our police department, Jewish, and Muslim leaders are part of our public safety commitment. Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism have no place in Nashville.”

The mayor’s office shared the following guide for members of the Nashville and Davidson County community affected by the war in the Middle East:

Support from the U.S. government:

The State Department has a 24/7 coordinating group working to assist U.S. citizens. If you are looking to contact the U.S. Embassy in Israel, you can call 1-833-890-9595 .

. U.S. Citizens in Israel should enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for ongoing updates.

U.S. citizens in Gaza should fill out the crisis intake form on the State Department’s website as officials work to identify departure options.

You can call the U.S. State Department of Consular Affairs at 606-641-0131.

Support for emotional wellbeing:

Families experiencing emotional trauma from the Middle East conflict who don’t know where to turn can contact the Metro Nashville Police Department’s (MNPD) support counselors, who can assess needs and make appropriate referrals, by calling 615-862-7773 .

. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis in Nashville can always call the statewide hotline at 855-274-7471 .

. National Alliance on Mental Illness is available with resources by emailing info@namidavidson.org or calling 615-891-4724 .

. The Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress offers resources to help both yourself and someone experiencing an acute stress reaction. CSTSOnline.org has a series of distributable resources for communities in need.

Support for the Jewish community:

Jewish Family Services has a resource guide that can connect you with counseling and community providers. You can check out JFSNashville.org, or you can call 615-356-4234.

Support for the Palestinian and Muslim community:

The American Muslim Advisory Council allows you to fill out an online incident report and check out mental health resources at amactn.org, or you can email info@amactn.com for information.

Telos has a series of resources on telosgroup.org.

Support for Metro employees:

Metro employees have access to a free employee assistance program (EAP) through Ulliance. Access to this vendor and its services can be found on the Metro Human Resources website. EAP is a confidential service that can be accessed 24/7.

Call the toll-free number 1-877-871-NASH or visit the Ulliance website for helpful resources, guidance, and support.

Support for Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) families:

MNPS has social workers, counselors, and mental health services to support students through difficult times. You can call the Family Information Center at 615-259-INFO .

. MNPS and the MNPD have also increased physical security of schools with the addition of more school resource officers and community police officers focused on school safety and preventing external threats.

“As I listen to my friends in our local Jewish, Palestinian, Arab American and Muslim communities, I hear pain over the loss of innocent lives and concerns about the safety of family and friends. War, terrorism, and conflicts that prevent lasting peace are devastating wherever they happen,” O’Connell continued. “It is imperative that all of us who have chosen Nashville as home support one another during this difficult time. In addition to MNPD, there are city, state, national and nonprofit resources available to help those in crisis, either emotional or physical. Our resilience as a city depends on the rapid response of our first and second responders.”