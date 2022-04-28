NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A big swing in public perception of the direction of Nashville’s future is one of the main takeaways from a newly released poll from Vanderbilt.

53% of those asked what they think about local government said the city is headed in the wrong direction.

“People are no longer as rosy about Nashville’s future as they once were,” said Josh Clinton, Abby and Jon Winkelried Chair and professor of political science, and co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll.

Vanderbilt Poll directors said it’s the first time since 2015, when the poll was established, that more than half of the participants expressed the shift. Compared to last year when 59% of polled residents said they thought Nashville was “generally headed in the right direction.”

1,008 people ages 18 and older were surveyed between March 18 and April 16 of this year. All registered voters in Davidson County. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Approval ratings for several government agencies dropped this year. Nashville Mayor John Cooper has an approval rating of 56% – down one percent from last year. Metro City Council’s rating dropped from 63% to 54%. Metro Nashville Public Schools down from 60% to 54%. Metro Nashville Police Department down from 74% to 68%.

The Nashville Fire Department made its first appearance on the poll and got a 95% approval rating.

Top concerns for those polled include affordable housing and crime. Almost 65% want Cooper to make affordable housing a key priority. Meanwhile, reducing crime as another priority stands at 63%.

The issue of COVID-19 was also polled. Most people said they have moved on from focusing on the pandemic as a major concern.

The conversation of bringing a Major League Baseball team to Nashville was also brought up. The results showed a plurality supporting a MLB team while 25% were unsure.

You can find more detailed results of the 2022 Vanderbilt Poll at this link.