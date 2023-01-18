NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents along Elm Hill Pike told News 2 in the last six months, there have been four major car accidents in their front yards.

The latest accident involved a car catching on fire.

“I don’t think most people see that in their front yard, so it is pretty shocking,” Rebecca Brown said.

Brown said it is the most recent horrific car accident along the stretch of Elm Hill Pike outside her family’s home.

“We’ve had four major accidents in the last six months,” Brown said.

Back in November 2021, News 2 crews captured the aftermath of an accident involving a car and a bus that left one person dead.

“A couple of months ago we had a suburban top the hill, he had drifted and hit a pickup truck, then went airborne and landed in my front yard,” Rick Hays said.

However, the list of tragedy doesn’t stop there. Brown showed News 2 a list of car accidents that happened along their road.

“This goes back 40 years, all of the bad rollover wrecks, fatalities,” Brown said.

Brown said the hills on either side of her family’s home are dangerous, but she said the edge along the side of the road is a top concern as the road deteriorates.

“People need to slow down and fix where the road is deteriorating,” Brown said.

Brown said it’s the first step in order to avoid another bad accident that neighbors witnessed on Monday.

“It’s the most horrific. I’m glad he is still alive, but it is just another case in point that people need to slow down,” Hays added.

The driver is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. According to Metro police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was driving over the speed limit.

According to police reports, there have been 327 calls for car accidents along Elm Hill Pike just in the last year.

Those reports are on the entire road in Davidson County and some may be duplicate calls.

Meanwhile, Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford told News 2 he is in the process of setting up a community meeting to allow residents to speak directly with the Nashville Department of Transportation & Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) and Metro police about their concerns.