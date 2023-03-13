NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents near Meridian Street were evacuated Monday afternoon because of a gas line rupture.
In a tweet sent out at 1:25 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department said crews were responding to a gas leak in the 1700 block of Meridian Street.
Firefighters said a construction crew ruptured a gas line that was “actively venting.” Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
No further information was immediately available. News 2 has sent a crew to the scene.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.