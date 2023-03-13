Residents near Meridian Street were evacuated Monday afternoon because of a gas line rupture. (Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents near Meridian Street were evacuated Monday afternoon because of a gas line rupture.

In a tweet sent out at 1:25 p.m., the Nashville Fire Department said crews were responding to a gas leak in the 1700 block of Meridian Street.

Firefighters said a construction crew ruptured a gas line that was “actively venting.” Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

No further information was immediately available. News 2 has sent a crew to the scene.