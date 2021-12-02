Residents displaced after fire damages Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least 10 people were displaced as an entire unit of a Bellevue apartment complex was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.

According to District Fire Chief Walter Yarbrough, fire crews arrived at the scene just after midnight at the Lakes of Bellevue Apartments located at 200 Erin Lane. Upon arrival, fire officials saw flames coming out from the roof and deck area of the complex.

“Across the lake, there was porches on fire, so I ran and woke up my girlfriend, and ran back out and the fire was touching other porches and I yelled ‘wake up wake up!'” said witness Daniel Carr.

The building had a functioning fire alarm system, that alerted residents of the fire. Chief Yarbrough told News 2 that extra crews were called after the blaze was found to be in the attic.

Firefighters were able to hold the fire near the far end of the building to minimize damage. However, residents in the entire unit are displaced as an electrician is needed to inspect the building, Yarbrough said.

Crews said upon the initial investigation, it appeared the fire started on a porch, and two to three units reportedly had the most damage.

“Christmas lights on decks, there’s different things like that that could cause that. So this time of year you need to be really careful with those types of things,” Chief Yarbrough said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been called to help assist the victims.