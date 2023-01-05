NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of residents at Chapel Village Apartments in Madison are worried that they will become homeless.

According to residents, they were told to vacate their apartments by Saturday so the complex can repair damage caused by December’s winter storm. They also were told to put their belongings into storage containers for the next four to eight weeks.

“My home is flooded from the water damage that was done back on the 23rd of December,” Resident Karen LaRoche-Hughes says. “Our main water system busted and completely flooded.”

Some residents said management paid for them to stay in a hotel for a few days, but will stop on Friday.

PK Management, Chapel Village Apartments’ management company, sent this statement in regards to resident concerns.

Charter Village Management is truly sympathetic and understanding of what occurred as a result of unprecedented low temperatures in Nashville. On Xmas eve, all residents impacted by the frozen pipes were offered hotel rooms temporarily, as a good will gesture due to the timing of the event. Understanding that most agencies and resource outlets were closed for the holidays, this decision was made with a check out date from the hotel of Friday January 6, 2023. Management is working with contractors to expedite repairs in the units and will continue to work with community partners to relocate residents temporarily until they can return to their apartment homes. Thank you. Joyce L. WalkerVice President of Community Development

Several residents said they do not have the money to afford a hotel and do not know where they will live.