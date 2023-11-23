NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The robots are coming for your job! You’ve heard that fear before. And in Nashville, there might be some truth to it. A new study finds that Music City is one of the top metropolitan areas in the country for job loss from artificial intelligence.

We’ve gotten pretty accustom to sights like a factory floor where humans and robots are working side-by-side building a car together. But, the robots are ready to expand from the factory floor and enter a new workspace.

“I think, historically, we think of automation, job losses related to factory workers, assembly line workers. But now, with the introduction of ChatGPT and generative AI, you’re seeing disruption more in white collar jobs that might require more analytical skills that are at risk of being disrupted or replaced,” said Collin Czarnecki.

Collin Czarnecki is a researcher with Chamber of Commerce, an organization that educates and mentors small business owners.

Tapping into global data from the World Economic Forum and our country’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, his team compiled a large list of the metropolitan areas in the U.S. that are most at risk for losing jobs as AI rises, and Nashville ranked right near the top.

“Our study looked at the most populated metro areas across the country, and Nashville actually ranked number 10 in terms of percentage of jobs that fall into an at risk category for disruption due to AI.”

“Overall, in the Nashville metro area, about 145,000 occupations fall into that at-risk category. And that’s about 14% of the current workforce in Nashville, which is a little over a million jobs.”

Louisville came in number 3 and the number one AI risk is Las Vegas.

Czarnecki said these jobs may not be entirely eliminated by AI, but they very well may be disrupted. This may be a job you have right now, or a person you interact with daily.

“We’re looking at retail sales persons, customer service representatives, bookkeeping, accounting, auditing clerks, as well as shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks. Those are really the core jobs that fall into that category of potential jobs losses in the Nashville metro area.”

Some of the jobs AI Is coming after have already taken a significant hit. In Nashville, BLS reports there are 9,000 fewer administrative and support services in the past five years, and 7,000 fewer personal care professionals, including hairstylists and manicurists.

“Those types of jobs were already on the decline, and I’m sure there’s going to be additional disruption within those types of occupations as this technology advances.

But, Czarnecki says, that we don’t need to fear these robots, because technological advancement will also usher in new opportunity.

“I think it’s also important to remember, according to the World Economic Forum, that AI technology is also estimated to create 69 million more jobs by 2027. So while there will undoubtedly be job losses associated with AI, they’ll also be opportunities to create new jobs as well.”

Czarnecki says now is the time to up your skills and network. The hot jobs in a new AI-driven economy: data analyst, machine learning specialist, and cyber security.

