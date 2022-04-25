NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has received the pre-sentence investigation report filed by the Tennessee Department of Corrections on Travis Reinking’s outstanding counts that have yet to be sentenced.

Reinking was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of the four people he shot and killed at an Antioch Waffle House on April 22, 2018.

He will face sentencing in June for four counts of attempted first-degree murder and felony weapons counts.

The report includes a statement written by Reinking on March 25 of this year.

He claims the CIA was threatening to kill him after a run-in with Taylor Swift.

In the statement, he wrote he was at the Waffle House the morning before the deadly shooting and thought he overheard someone mention something out of his private journal.

He went on to say he thought the CIA was breaking into his apartment, and he couldn’t sleep because he was scared for his life, so he went to the Waffle House to “take out the CIA agents before they killed me.”

He said he incorrectly assumed the people he shot at the Waffle House were CIA agents. Because of that, doctors told him he was schizophrenic, which he said maybe he is but “there is no way I was wrong about all of it.”

The report also includes impact statements from victims’ families and a statement of enhancement factors for the sentencing, including that the defendant “had no hesitation about committing a crime when the risk to human life was high.”

Reinking is being held at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

His sentencing hearing on the remaining counts is set for June 10.