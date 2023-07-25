NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s more likely Black people in Nashville will have force used against them by police than white people, according to a report released by the Metro Community Oversight Board.

“It really was sobering for me, also, to see who the force was used on mostly, and by whom,” said Metro Nashville Oversight Board Executive Director Jill Fitcheard. “I should have anticipated that. But I wasn’t prepared for that.”

In a 43-page-document, the Community Oversight Board analyzed five years of Metro Nashville Police data and found Black people are three times more likely to have a gun pulled on them than white people.

However, the gap between Black youth and white youth was even wider. Black children and teens are 14 times more likely to have a gun pulled on them by police compared to their white counterparts.

The report also found 96% of students who had force used against them by a school resource officer were Black. The data for other uses of force like stunning, grabbing or being hit with an object followed similar trends.

“When we think about just policing certain areas that have a high concentration of African American people, how are they policed? And why do they have more stops?” Fitcheard asked. “We can kind of polarize it and say, ‘Well, that’s because those are the high crime areas.’ But I don’t think that we buy into that. We think that it’s just certain people are over policed in general.”

According to the report, there wasn’t just a difference in who was more likely to have force used against them, but who was more likely to use force.

“On average, of officers who had used force, female officers had used force 4.58 times, while male officers had used force 7.24 times,” the board found.

Yet, the report concluded the discrepancy wasn’t always this evident.

“Before 2022, the disparities between Black, Hispanic, and white subjects receiving force were not as stark in MNPD’s force data. When tracking beyond those who are injured, as in 2022, a trend of greater force against Black and Hispanic people arises in the data,” the report concludes.

A spokesperson for Metro Police said, “MNPD is very concerned about the accuracy, integrity, and methodology of this report.”

Metro Police sent News 2 a five-page-document rebutting many of the report’s claims, saying they “leave the reader with a false narrative or misperception.”

Police also questioned the methodology of the report and said some data is being presented in a way that is meant to exaggerate the findings.

Yet, the Community Oversight Board said MNPD has not been cooperating with their requests since the statewide law restructuring community oversight boards went into effect July 1, despite a metro ordinance keeping the COB as is until late October.

“It’s been about a month, and we haven’t heard from them, and it’s been after week after week,” Fitcheard said. “It looks like we’re gonna have to work this out through attorneys to figure out what kind of work that we can do.”

Metro Police also responded to this assertion on law enforcement records.

“We are not presently aware of a statute that would allow the police department to give confidential records to the COB post July 1, while not also releasing those records to the requesting general public,” wrote MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron.

Aaron added because of the new law, while the COB can request to interview officers, they are not required to participate.

Fitcheard said that while the report’s findings are important, her team also provided MNPD with recommendations like increasing officer diversity, revisiting its use of force training and reporting mechanisms and training officers in procedural justice principles.