NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police reported a known shoplifter is back behind bars after allegedly stealing multiple items from a Target in West Nashville on Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, just after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Target located on White Bridge Road to respond to reports of a theft in progress.

Marzel Norwood (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At the scene, an affidavit states Target employees observed 28-year-old Marzel Norwood, an alleged known shoplifter, stealing items on security cameras.

According to court records, Metro police officers were taken to a room in the store where they observed Norwood put several items of merchandise into a shopping cart and purse from a live video feed.

Norwood reportedly passed all points of sale with the shopping cart and walked into the parking lot area of the store. An affidavit states officers were able to detain Norwood in the parking lot and officers took Norwood to a secure area in Target to estimate the monetary value of the items in the shopping cart.

Court records show officials estimated $1,592.97 worth of items were inside Norwood’s cart. Officials then learned that Norwood trespassed at that Target location on Jan. 24 and was banned from all Target locations in December 2022.

Norwood was taken into custody and charged with burglary, which is a Class D felony.