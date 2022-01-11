NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who police said burglarized a Nashville Home Depot in the past, was charged with the same crimes again on Monday.

According to a warrant, on Dec. 1, 2021, James Jones, 58, was seen on camera going into a Home Depot located at 243 Joyce Lane and taking items. Police said he stole a Ryobi generator, a Ridgid saw, Bounty paper towels, and toilet paper, totaling $1,107. Authorities said Jones then left the store through the garden center exit without paying.

The warrant said Jones was previously arrested and charged with burglary and theft from the same store on July 22, 2021. Jones is reportedly known to the Home Depot loss preventions as they told police they have “dealt with him many times over the years.”

In October of 2016, police said Jones was warned to stay away from all Home Depot properties and signed a trespass waiver.

Jones was charged with burglary and theft.