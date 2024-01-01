NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s rental market saw a significant shift this year. After years of double-digit rent growth, the market is starting to soften.

Big, shiny apartment buildings are popping up all over Nashville. Many say it’s a positive sign of growth. The only issue is that in 2023, many of these apartment buildings opened their doors at the same time.

“This past year, there have been a record number of apartments hit the rental market — I think probably more than Nashville has ever seen,” said Joel Sanders, founder and CEO of Apartment Insiders.

Sanders’ company helps tenants find that perfect apartment for their lifestyle, so he follows the construction data closely.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

After 2% growth over two years, that softened in 2023, and it could soften even more in the new year because thousands of new apartments are set to open in 2024.

“Right now, there are 34,000 apartment units under construction,” said Sanders. “I don’t believe we are going to be able to fill those all in 2024. I believe it will take until at least 2025 to fill all those apartments.”

Real estate is all about supply and demand. If there are more apartments than people, rents will drop.

“Going into 2024, there’s going to be even more apartments hit the rental market…you can just get a really nice apartment for a really decent price right now,” Sanders added.

Cheaper rent is a win for renters. However, what does that mean for the rental industry?

According to Sanders, some developers are sitting on the sidelines right now. Due to high interest rates, the math on building new apartments doesn’t “pencil out” like it did a few years ago. In addition, investors can get a better investment return with other financial products. But, if rates drop in 2024 – and many are expecting they will – that momentum can swing in the other direction.

“In real estate, everything works in a cycle,” said Sanders. “If interest rates go down, then yes, you are going to start to see an uptick in multifamily development activity, whether it’s planning deals or starting them.”