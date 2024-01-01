NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You hear it from agents quite a bit — real estate is cyclical. If you are a renter, the pendulum appears to be swinging in your favor in the new year. News 2 is ready to explain the perks you can look for when renting an apartment in 2024, as the new year could put renters in the driver’s seat for the first time in a number of years.

“I think 2024 will bring a very renter-friendly market in Nashville. Probably, the most renter-friendly that Nashville has ever seen,” said Joel Sanders, founder and CEO of Apartment Insiders.

Sanders’ team at Apartment Insiders tracks data on thousands of apartment units in Nashville in order to help renters find their ideal home, and they are seeing a new trend emerging.

“In January 2023, maybe a common concession in the market that you might see is one month free, maybe two months free. Now, what’s much more of a common concession is two or three months free, and going into 2024, that’s going to continue or potentially accelerate,” said Sanders.

Here are a few concessions Sanders recommended looking out for:

The new year could bring more “look and lease” specials. Instead of a $300 or $400 application fee to secure a lease, it might be lowered to $99 for a period of time.

Some apartments might start including free parking to sweeten the pot. In fact, the deals might be so good, it could be worth moving apartments.

“One major thing that renters in Nashville in 2024 should consider is if they get a renewal offer, talk to an expert or someone who can help them to look and see if there are better options out there…because they may be able to move into a much nicer place for potentially less rent,” Sanders explained.

So, what happened? Why the shift away from rising rents?

Sanders said that it’s simple economics. Many large, brand new apartment buildings opened around the same time. In fact, according to Sanders, there are still 34,000 units under construction this month. That large influx is more than the current demand, so landlords are offering a few months of free rent.

“It is a heavy discount, but it’s better than those apartment owners losing that rent due to vacancy,” he said.

The experts at Apartment Insiders expect Nashville to achieve equilibrium by 2025. That’s when the number of units should equal the number of renters.