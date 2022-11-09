NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New renderings are providing a more detailed look into the plans for the new Titans stadium in Nashville.

The renderings show what a typical gameday or concert night could look like at the new facility. It also provides views of the planned terrace areas, with large amounts of outdoor seating available.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans) (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

The 1.7 million square feet stadium will cost about $2.1 billion, at no extra cost to the taxpayers, according to Mayor John Cooper.

Some key features of the design include a capacity of about 60,000, a non-retractable dome, a high-tech ETFE translucent roof, exterior spaces with panoramic views of the city, better sight lines for spectators and a 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated space for the community that can be used for educational purposes and events.