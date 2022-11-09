NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New renderings are providing a more detailed look into the plans for the new Titans stadium in Nashville.
The renderings show what a typical gameday or concert night could look like at the new facility. It also provides views of the planned terrace areas, with large amounts of outdoor seating available.
The 1.7 million square feet stadium will cost about $2.1 billion, at no extra cost to the taxpayers, according to Mayor John Cooper.
Some key features of the design include a capacity of about 60,000, a non-retractable dome, a high-tech ETFE translucent roof, exterior spaces with panoramic views of the city, better sight lines for spectators and a 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated space for the community that can be used for educational purposes and events.