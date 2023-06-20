NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A conceptual rendering of a potential pedestrian bridge to cross the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville has been released by the mayor’s office.

The bridge is part of Oracle’s $1.2 billion proposal that includes a pedestrian bridge connecting East Nashville to Germantown.

The Oracle campus will be massive and take up several acres, with the bridge connecting from Germantown to the Cowan Street area on the edge of East Nashville.

“We’re excited for this important step toward Oracle delivering on the billion dollar commitment they’ve made to Nashville. This new bridge built by Oracle will create a new, convenient way for walkers and bikers to get across the river. Residents who live in McFerrin Park, for example, will be able to take this bridge to the farmers market, a Sounds game, or to a job downtown. Making it easy and more affordable to get around Nashville is an essential component of our larger East Bank vision,” explained Mayor John Cooper.

Rendering released in 2021

Metro leaders began formulating the East Bank Master Plan more than two years ago. Nashville and the state of Tennessee worked with Oracle to re-imagine the area into a new mixed-use community.