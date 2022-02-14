NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One year ago Middle Tennessee was slammed by arctic air and two back-to-back winter storms that left much of the area blocked in with ice and snow. This wintry weather halted travel and led to widespread power outages in some areas. It also brought some of the highest snow and ice totals Middle Tennessee had seen in years.

Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville said that frigid arctic air lingered longer than usual, “We were below 32 degrees in Nashville for seven whole days. That is the longest streak we’ve had in 43 years.”

Two winter storms moved through on the week of February 14th leading to freezing rain, sleet, and snow. “It was a devastating ice storm across southern Middle Tennessee and the Plateau Region. And then just a couple of days later, February 17 and 18. Just about the entire area received at least two to four inches or some amounts closer to the Tennessee-Alabama line, there were 6,7,8 inches of snow,” said Hurley.

Snow and ice led to a dock collapse at the Blue Turtle Bay Marina in Old Hickory. Twelve people were rescued and it was an event that Kendra Loney, the Public Information Officer with the Nashville Fire Department, said they learned from and incorporated into their training.

“That particular incident was one in my span of a career that I hadn’t seen before as far as having a dock collapse. But I’m sure that someone has seen it before. And so as far as working it into our training, we’ve definitely learned from every incident and every experience that we get,” said Loney.

Since the dock collapse, Loney said there have been a few changes, “It just makes us more aware of how we handle those situations and making sure to check. And those scenarios, you know, it may or may not have been a practice to actually go around and check the boats to see if folks were on there because people were not supposed to be there.”

While 2022 has already had its fair share of winter weather, February 14-18, 2021 was certainly a week to remember. Krissy Hurley said that winter weather can happen through March here in Middle Tennesee and it’s best to stay ready. “It’s important that you have a plan that you are prepared for these types of events. And when I say prepared, it’s not going to get bread and milk. It’s really preparing for the possibility of being without power for several days.”