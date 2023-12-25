NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Aside from the typing of keys, it’s pretty quiet on a particular floor of the Nashville Public Library’s main branch.

That floor is home to Metro Archives, and scattered throughout the room are books and artifacts sharing Nashville’s history in a different way.

“We’re the repository for Metro Government,” said Sarah Arntz. “So that means when we were formed in 1986, I believe thanks to Mayor Fulton, they wanted to create a place for all records for Metro Government to go when they were no longer in immediate use.”

For the last six years, Artnz has worked in Metro Archives, where she and her colleagues never stop learning interesting things about Music City.

“Kellie is processing a collection right now (where) they found a letter in it that somebody left their estate to their cat, so there’s that,” she said.

In fact, some of the coolest pieces can be found in a book most of us probably haven’t cracked open in a while, and that’s a yearbook.

“It’s definitely one of the most important resources we have because it’s something that people will easily go to quickly if something happens, or like, ‘Oh, this person went to this high school at this certain time. Let’s go and look,'” said Artnz.

Artnz has seen plenty of visitors check out their collection, which boasts over 900 yearbooks.

With so many yearbooks from schools, colleges and even Opryland, it was time for a much needed re-organization.

“It wasn’t up to date,” she said. “This section also kind of gets sort of jumbled a little bit with people that regularly come in and pull them out to look at them.”

Arntz’s colleague spent months working on this project, which is now more organized, detailed on shelves and online for patrons to use.

Metro Archives might not have every yearbook to date, but so far, there are enough for people to dig and find something or someone important to this city’s history.

“Arguably, I think we’re one of the most important institutions in Nashville,” said Arntz.

Metro Archives said it doesn’t accept yearbooks from schools, but instead donations from private citizens.

While Metro Archives has plenty of duplicate yearbooks, if you have a yearbook to donate that the facility doesn’t have, staff members said they will accept it for their collection.