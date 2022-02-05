NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an emotional response to a jury finding Travis Reinking guilty on all counts related to the 2018 Antioch Waffle House shooting, parties reconvened in court Saturday for sentencing.

On Saturday, the jury will listen to impact statements and then determine whether Travis Reinking will spend the rest of his life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.

On Friday, Reinking was found guilty on 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of unlawful employment of [a] firearm during [the] commission of a felony, and four counts of first-degree felony murder.

The jury reached their verdict after deliberating for roughly three and a half hours.

Saturday's sentencing comes nearly four years after the shooting that claimed the lives of four people, including DeEbony Groves, 21, Akilah Dasilva, 23, Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20 — in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018. Four others were injured.

The shooting took place in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018 after Reinking pulled up to the Waffle House located on Murfreesboro Pike, naked and armed with an AR-15.

James Shaw Jr., who was dining at the Waffle House, was deemed a hero after surveillance footage showed him tackling and disarming Reinking.

It took law enforcement roughly 34-hours to track down Reinking following the shooting. He was finally apprehended in a wooded area down the road from the Waffle House and near the apartment complex where he was living at the time.

Reinking was treated for schizophrenia before the trial could proceed. His treatment, paired with complications caused by the pandemic, delayed the trial several months.

Out of the heartache, families have found ways to honor their loved ones who were lost during the tragedy. The DaSilva Foundation was founded in memory of Akilah Dasilva, one of the four victims killed.

“My brother focused on gun violence. He was against violence. He was against guns. So it was only right that we was obligated to keep that fight going,” brother Abede DaSilva said after the guilty verdict. “We started a foundation in the name of Akilah. The Akilah DaSilva foundation. “Basically, not to take away guns fully, but to stop people from being able to use guns like AR-15s, exploding bullets, background checks, mental illnesses and making sure that guns don’t get in the wrong hands of the wrong people and that’s what we’ve mainly been focused on.”

Reinking’s father, Jeff Reinking, is accused of giving Travis his guns back after law enforcement tasked him with keeping them away from his son. The request came in 2017 from police in Tazwell County, Illinois, after an incident involving Travis and federal authorities.

Jeffrey Reinking faces criminal charges in Illinois.

Patricia Perez, mother of Joe Perez told News 2 after Friday’s verdict, her next goal was to hold Jeffery Reinking accountable.

“I am going to fight to make sure that he, too, gets what he deserves in what he did wrong because his son was not the only one in the wrong here, he was, too,” Patricia Perez said.

Several victims’ families have sued Jeffery Reinking in civil court.