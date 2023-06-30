NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — AAA is projecting a new holiday travel record this year, with 50.7 million Americans — including more than 1 million Tennesseans — expected to travel at least 50 miles for Fourth of July weekend.

The majority of these Independence Day travelers, an estimated 43.2 million Americans, will drive to their destinations, according to AAA. That’s an increase of 1 million motorists from 2022 and 1.7 million motorists from 2019.

Meanwhile, officials predict 4.2 million Americans will fly to their destinations while 3.4 million will take buses, trains, or cruises.

For Tennesseans, in particular, AAA forecasted 968,411 people will travel by car; 50,041 will travel by air; and 54,285 will travel using alternative methods. If you add those numbers up, it surpasses last year’s total number of Tennessee holiday travelers by more than 42,000.

Friday, June 30 is expected to be the busiest day on the roads during the holiday weekend, with average travel times up nearly 30% over the norm, officials said.

“Even though we’re used to that normal rush hour traffic, especially in the Nashville area, it’s very likely that that is going to get worse,” said Megan Cooper, the Tennessee public and government relations consultant for AAA. “Even if you’re just going from one side of the state to the other, it’s going to be busy.”

AAA projected these hours as the best and worst hours to hit the road:

Date Best Time Worst Time Friday, June 30 Before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Before noon 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Minimal traffic expected Minimal traffic expected Monday, July 3 Minimal traffic expected Minimal traffic expected Tuesday, July 4 Before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Before 2 p.m. 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “What this tells us is that, despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand.”

Travelers are encouraged to be patient.

“The more people on the road, the more chance there is that something could happen, so road rage becomes a possibility,” said Cooper. “It sounds cheesy, but spreading that good will, smiling at other people, not getting offended, and not offending others really does go a long way when it comes to traveling safely and getting to the end of your destination.”

Gas prices are also well below what they were this time last year and have stayed consistent for the past couple months, which officials said may also contribute to the number of people on the road. As of Friday, the average price for regular gas is $3.543 in the U.S. and $3.095 in Tennessee, according to AAA.

In addition, Cooper said it’s important to make sure your car is ready and well-equipped for your trip.

“Make sure that you have a well stocked emergency kit,” said Cooper. “The temperatures are going to be very hot this weekend… make sure that you have some extra drinking water, things that could help keep you safe and comfortable at the roadside if something were to happen.”

AAA said it expects to rescue more than 393,000 stranded motorists across the country over Independence Day weekend, with the most common reasons being flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

Therefore, if you run into car trouble, you are urged to pull over as far onto the shoulder as possible, turn on your hazard lights, call for help, stay in your vehicle as long as possible, and watch out for traffic and stay close to your vehicle if you have to get out.

In order to minimize the number of roadside incidents, AAA also encouraged motorists to watch both your speed and the road; make sure you’re sober and well-rested behind the wheel; and move over, or if you can’t change lanes, at least slow down, if you see a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.

In addition, AAA is offering its Tow to Go program for free to AAA members and non-members from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and several other states, in order to keep impaired drivers off the road. Just call 855-286-9246 for a confidential ride for you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

For more information about AAA’s Fourth of July travel forecast in Tennessee, follow this link.