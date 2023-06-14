NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Months after Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) dissolved Community Oversight Boards (COBs) in the state, Nashville members continue to fight back.

Metro councilmembers are introducing a resolution to reconstruct the COB into a police advisory and review committee.

“Locally, we still have the support that we need, be it council members, the community. I mean that is crucial; it is crucial to not only the existence of the Community Oversight Board, but also how we think about what a new board will look like,” said Alisha Haddock, a COB member.

Community advocates and groups, like the NAACP, called for a Community Oversight Board. Those demands were reignited after the deadly officer-involved shooting of Jocques Clemmons in 2017.

Following Lee’s signature, oversight boards in Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville were dissolved.

“It was a setback which we all know was intentional, but at the same time the reason why we’re working so hard on ordinances and really having conversations with our Metro Council is because of the importance of this board,” said Haddock.

Per law, local governments now have 120 days to replace the COB with a review board; Metro Nashville is using it to its advantage.

Fifteen Metro councilmembers are listed as sponsors of the new resolution.

“There will still be a board; there will still be appointed people to that; there will still be executive director, but some of the powers that this entity will have is a bit less than what was allowed under the Community Oversight Board,” councilmember Jeff Syracuse said.

In place of a COB, a police advisory and review committee would be put in place and would be called “The Metropolitan Community Review Board.” The new committee would also shrink the member size from 11 members to seven members.

“I do hope it has some similar ethicality that our Community Oversight Board does, again, just to be transparent about what incidents do occur,” explained Syracuse.

However, with this being a newly formed committee, it’s unclear what exact power it will have when it comes to investigations should it pass.

“With the uncertainty of the investigative power that we had, I want us to really look at and call out that we will still have authority to issue subpoena through Metro council,” said Haddock.

If passed, the committee could be up and running by the end of July.