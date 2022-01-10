NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police took one man into custody for reckless endangerment after an incident outside Bucanas nightclub early Sunday morning.

According to a warrant, police Officers said the tires squealed as it pulled forward and back repeatedly, the driver nearly hit multiple pedestrians and other cars in the lot.

Police said the driver, Mario Puentes, 25, was asked to put the car in park and get out, but he refused. Authorities said he was eventually escorted out of the truck, and performed fields sobriety tests.

The warrant said Puentes admitted to drinking seven to eight beers prior to driving. According to Metro Police, a breathalyzer test showed Puentes’ blood alcohol level was 0.177.

He was taken into custody and sent to immigration and customs enforcement.