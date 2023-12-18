NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The real estate industry received a big holiday gift after the Federal Reserve announced this month that interest rates will remain steady for now, and could even be cut next year.

News 2’s Mark Kelly took a look at what rate cuts would mean for Greater Nashville’s housing market.

“I’ll take it. Very much appreciate it after 2023,” said Kevin Wilson, president-elect of Greater Nashville REALTORS, talking about the potential rate cuts in 2024.

Wilson called 2023 “challenging,” but also said the new year could be exciting. In fact, just the announcement this month that the Federal Reserve could potentially cut rates three times next year has already brought mortgage rates down from their 8% high, and reeled buyers back into the market.

“We’ve already started to see interest rates drop,” said Wilson. “I saw a higher number of showings in one week than I’ve seen in a one-week period in several months.”

The National Association of REALTORS is forecasting interest rates at 6.3% by the third quarter, and ranks Greater Nashville as a Top 10 market for housing demand.

“I don’t know exactly where it is, but there’s a tipping point where buyers are going to influx back into the market, and sellers are going to say, ‘I’ve waited long enough. I’m going to list my home,'” Wilson said.

The NAR admitted 2024 will bring housing headwinds as well, including a housing shortage in the millions, and first-time homebuyers lacking equity to jump into an expensive market. However, Wilson said if you can qualify to buy, now is the time to talk with a lender and realtor to see what you can afford.

“Don’t wait until all three cuts have been made. If you can qualify and do it now, you can always refinance that rate,” Wilson said.

Wilson believes that so many buyers are on the sidelines in Greater Nashville right now, but once rates drop, this market could return to the pandemic frenzy. How far rates have to drop, however, is the big question.