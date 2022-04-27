On Wednesday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper delivered the 59th annual State of Metro address.

Below is a transcript of the full address released by the mayor’s office:

“We’re here today at the Southeast Nashville Community Center because the Nashville we know

and love, the Nashville we want to serve – and preserve – is a city rooted in our neighborhoods,

and in our families,” said Mayor Cooper. He called it “the perfect backdrop to tell you about my

agenda for Nashville Neighborhoods and Families, which is the heart of our work in the year

ahead.”

The Mayor’s agenda has six core components, each of which include strategic investments made

alongside the city’s growth to meet the new challenges facing a dynamic and rapidly growing

Nashville. The six focus areas for the Mayor’s agenda are:

investing in our children’s futures through education

keeping Nashville’s streets and neighborhoods safe

creating and preserving affordable housing

addressing homelessness

improving core services and transportation infrastructure

becoming a greener, more sustainable city

“Good schools, clean streets, safe neighborhoods, reliable city services, affordable housing,

world-class parks, live-work-play communities to raise a family in. That is Nashville,” said Mayor

Cooper. “As we grow, we must do so in a way that works for every neighborhood, and make sure

no one gets left behind. That requires investing alongside our growth and innovating to keep

pace with the challenges presented by the growth. That is our vision.”

In each core focus area, the Mayor made several new commitments and announced new

investments and programs meant to drive real progress toward meaningfully addressing the

biggest challenges facing the city. In keeping with tradition, the mayor also revealed his

comprehensive budget proposal that contains hundreds of line items necessary to fund the Metro government for the next fiscal year. Below is a summary of some of the most significant

new initiatives included in the Mayor’s agenda: