NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emotions were high inside a Davidson County courtroom as the guilty verdict for Michael Mosley was read.

A bar fight turned deadly at the hands of Mosley after he stabbed three BGA graduates in 2019, claiming the lives of Paul Trapeni and Clay Beathard and severely injuring AJ Bethurum.

It only took about an hour for jurors to come back with a guilty verdict for Mosley, a verdict that sparked emotions from both sides of the courtroom as well as the foreperson.

Her voice quivered as though she was holding back tears as the foreperson read the guiltily verdict, while family and friends of Trapeni and Beathard quietly cried. It was a day they have been waiting a long time for.

In the hallway afterwards, family and friends embraced one another with hugs as prosecutors spoke about the verdict.

“We were thrilled to get that verdict especially for these families who have been so wonderful,” said Assistant District Attorney Amy Hunter.

Prosecutors say something that came out of this trial was getting to know the incredible group of people the victims were surrounded by.

“I just feel like it was such an amazing group of young people. They are all kind and loving people that really truly treated other people the way they would treat each other, which is why it’s so shocking for something like this to have happened to them because they wouldn’t expect somebody like Michael Mosley to even exist in the world, much less be in the same place as they were,” said ADA Jan Norman.

As we heard earlier this week, Michael Mosley and his group of friends were at the Dogwood to try and sell drugs.

We heard from some 20 people throughout the week recounting how the bar fight turned fatal to everyone’s surprise, as no one saw a weapon or anyone get stabbed.

Before the verdict was read, Mosley’s sister and girlfriend were already in tears. His attorney, Ken Quillen, said he didn’t want to comment because of the grieving families.

Mosley faces a life sentence; prosecutors say they will ask for the maximum penalty. He is already behind bars serving a 12-year sentence for an unrelated assault case.