NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRI) — Fresh off a string of dates with Kali Uchis and now supporting SZA on her sold out “S.O.S” Arena tour across Europe, RAYE is adding more dates to her very own headlining tour, “My 21st Century Blues.”

The tour includes a stop at Brooklyn Bowl on Oct. 17, the artist announced Tuesday. It will be one of 26 dates that will kick off in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for all dates, including the Nashville stop, will be available for presale Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. before the general on-sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at her website.

The London native shared the new dates along with her brand new music video for her latest single “Flip A Switch.”

RAYE will be joined on tour will be singer, songwriter and performer Absolutely, according to producing partner Live Nation.