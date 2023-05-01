NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will be “Just Passing Through” Nashville as one of 29 cities slated for his brand new tour, the artist announced Monday.

The artist announced the 2023 North American tour will kick off in Atlanta and wrap up in Los Angeles in the fall. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will include a fan requested set list from his catalog voted on through his website. Ray’s vast catalog spans eight full length albums, multiple Grammy nominations and chart-topping radio hits, according to Live Nation.

The Nashville stop will see LaMontagne perform at Ryman Auditorium Friday, Sept. 8. Tickets will go on sale via artist presale Tuesday, May 2, before the general on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, on his website. More presales will also run throughout the week.