NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Have you been looking for a new outdoor venue in Davidson County where kids can play and adults can enjoy exercising or relaxing? You’re in luck because Ravenwood Park has officially opened!

Nashville Mayor John Cooper joined Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom and District 14 Councilman Kevin Rhoten for the grand opening ceremony on Saturday, July 22.

The 800-acre park is located along Central Pike near the historic Stone Hall mansion in the Donelson-Hermitage area.

“We’re in the phase of improving it to make it accessible to the public and to give activities for the public to use here — some of which you see behind me — and it’s going to be this great green lawn for the eastern part of the county, and it’s going to be an equivalent park to Percy Warner Park,” Cooper explained at the grand opening.

According to officials, Ravenwood Park features two large playgrounds — including a three-story climbing tower and sand play zone — along with a big events pavilion and lawn, sports courts, fitness equipment, and trails connecting to the Stones River Greenway.