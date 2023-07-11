NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, 68-year-old Thomas Roberts was found shot to death on his front porch in East Nashville.

Officers responded to the home and encountered Christine Roberts, who told them she shot her husband because he had cheated on her, according to a release.

On Monday, a picture and candle were placed on the sidewalk outside the couple’s home on Howard Avenue.

Neighbors told News 2 they were shocked by the situation.

While sharing memories of Thomas, neighbors also said he had a gift for stage lighting and traveled to work on sets across the country.

Randy Travis worked with Thomas for years. In a statement released on Monday, the Country music legend described Thomas as a “gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart.”

You can read the full statement below:

“The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts. For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business. Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage but he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul.

Always willing, with a ‘can do’ and ‘happy to do it’ attitude. He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart. One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly. As we go back out next week, for the “More Life” tour of Randy Travis, the music will not be near as sweet; but, I will once again be reminded of the blessing I was given to have Thom Roberts on the road with us for so many miles, and so many memories. It certainly won’t be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten. Tonight, I will look toward heaven and am sure I will see flashes of Thom’s handiwork in the night sky—letting us know he is home, and all is well.”

Christine Roberts was booked into the Metro jail and charged with criminal homicide. Her bond was set at $100,000.