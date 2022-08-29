NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A truck hauling scrap metal overturned in the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 24 at Exit 49 which is the Shelby Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard exit.
According to Metro police, the truck overturned while attempting to avoid hitting a vehicle that slowed in front of it.
Officers say while slowing down, the truck’s load shifted which caused the truck to overturn.
Officials say the truck was hauling a trailer full of scrap metal. The female driver suffered minor injuries and was not transported to a local hospital.
TDOT says the exit ramp is expected to reopen around 11 a.m. due to a fuel leak and the fact the crash occurred under an overhead sign.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.