NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) — Questions over why the FBI raided a home in Sylvan Park remain unanswered.

On Wednesday morning, agents were seen going in and out of a home in the 6000 block of Hill Circle and taking items.

Several nearby neighbors were watching the raid from their driveways. No one would go on camera or identify themselves, but the majority of people were very puzzled to see the FBI in their neighborhood.

The owner of the home did not want to talk, and the FBI referred questions to the U.S. District Attorney’s Middle District of Tennessee Office. They have not returned News 2’s calls for comment.

During the raid, a dark colored vehicle sped around agents outside the home. This caused agents to chase the vehicle and then block the road. It has not been confirmed if that driver was caught.