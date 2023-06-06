NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — This summer, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater will be rocking with Queens of the Stone Age as the band makes a Music City stop on their brand new tour.

The band announced a North American tour before the end of the world, which they hear is “in a month or two.” “The End is Nero” tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate that end of all things, encouraging “the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between” to come to one of their 28 dates.

The band will perform at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 19, alongside Phantogram and The Armed, according to Live Nation.

Tickets for all dates are available now through a Citi presale only, while the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.